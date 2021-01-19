STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mercury dips in high ranges, Munnar awaits frost fall

The hill station recorded a night temperature of 2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Published: 19th January 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Freezing cold weather welcomed tourists at the Munnar hill station on Sunday | sHIYAMI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unusual rain during the past two weeks and a cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea have led to a drop in night temperature in the state’s high ranges. As rain subsided and sky cleared, cold weather set in at Munnar on Sunday.

The hill station recorded a night temperature of 2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The temperature dropped to 2 degrees at Silent Valley and Chundavurrai, 3 degrees at Sevenmallay and Upasi, 4 degrees at Madupatty and 5 degrees at Kanniamallay in Munnar on Sunday night. Kannan devan Hill Plantation authorities are expecting a frost fall in the next few days as temperature is set to drop below zero degree.

“The surface soil moisture is unusually high due to the enhanced rainfall which led to high evapotranspiration. This leads to increased heat loss from the earth surface. The latent heat loss brings night temperature to unusually low levels which we are experiencing at high ranges now,” said iMd former director S Sudevan. The temperature had touched zero degree in Munnar on december 26 before going up to 12 due to cloudy weather. it was hovering around 8 degrees last week. The temperature dropped to 10 degrees at Peermade and 12 degrees at Kumili.

Cyclonic circulation causes drop in night temp in state

The mercury dropped to 8 degrees Celsius at Kolahalamedu in Wagamon. Punalur in Kollam district recorded 15 degrees Celsius on January 13 and mercury gradually climbed to 18.5 degrees on Sunday. The night temperature had dropped below 20 degree Celsius at various parts of Thrissur, Idukki and Kottayam in the past week. The unusual rainfall during the past week was caused by a cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea.

The trough ran from this cyclonic circulation to Comorin area and extended up to 1.5km above mean level. The state has received 104.3mm rainfall from January 1 to 18 against the normal rainfall of 5.5mm. “Now the sky has become clear and the temperature is set to drop due to loss of heat from earth surface during night hours. The winter condition will normally prevail till February end,” said IMD scientist V K Mini

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munnar
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp