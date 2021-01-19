UDF hartal peaceful; five Youth Congress workers get bail

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The UDF intensified its protest against K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, on Monday. The MLA was burnt in effigy across the district. A dawn-to-dusk hartal was called by Congress in Pathanapuram in protest against the attack on Youth Congress activists on Friday.

A Karunagappally court granted bail to five Youth Congress workers, who were arrested on Sunday for allegedly throwing stones at a vehicle in which Ganesh was travelling. Advocate Chandy Oommen, appeared for the Youth Congress workers. He claimed that it was a politically motivated case. The stone-pelting incident took place near Nallezhuthumukku near Chavara during a rally staged by the Youth Congress on NH on Sunday.

Meanwhile, after continuous protests for the past few days by the Youth Congress against the attack on its activists on Friday, the Chavara police on Monday registered a case against Ganesh’s former PA Pradeep Kottathala and three others.