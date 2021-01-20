STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Banasura Sagar dam boasts of powerful run with solar panels

The power generation through the solar panels of Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad is literally electrifying.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

The rooftop solar panels which were commissioned at the dam in 2016

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The power generation through the solar panels of Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad is literally electrifying. A total of 10,72,768.1 kW power has been generated from the floating solar panels of the dam till December 2020. Another 99,210 kW was produced from the roof-top panels.

First, the rooftop solar panel was commissioned in 2016 with a capacity of 440 kW. Three years later, floating panels were set up with a capacity of 10 kW. Later, it was enhanced to 500 kW. “A total of 17 hollow concrete blocks of solar panels have been floating in the water. 

Three of them are of 23-m length and 15-m breadth. Other blocks are slightly small,” said P Manoharan, assistant executive engineer (AEE) KSEB Thariyod Dam Safety sub-division. The highest quantity of solar power produced from Banasura was on February 17, 2017 — 2,493 kW.

Floating solar panels thought up by students 
The idea of floating the solar station was suggested by two BTech students from Wayanad — Ayaj Thomas and V M Sudheen – to KSEB in 2015. The idea was the fruit of brainstorming on eco-friendly power generation methods. The generated power is supplied to the KSEB main grid at 33 KV sub-station in Padinjarathara. A total of I9.25 crore was the project cost, of which I7 crore was from the state’s Innovation Fund and the rest availed through Nabard loan. I4.3 crore was the cost for setting up the rooftop panels

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banasura Sagar dam solar panels
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp