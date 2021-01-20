STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC notice to EC over Devikulam seat reservation

According to him, the region is falling back on development as several leaders from Munnar and not Devikulam contest from the seat.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The High Court has issued a notice to the Election Commission (EC) on a petition opposing the commission’s decision to keep Devikulam as a Scheduled Caste reserved assembly seat for the past 63 years. The commission has been asked to respond by January 27.

According to Infent Thomas, a Congress leader who filed the petition, the change of status should have happened after three terms. “The seat was not reserved in 1957. However, it became an SC reserved seat in the next election and has remained so for these many years, despite there being rules which specify that any assembly constituency can’t remain reserved for over three consecutive terms,” he said. 

Infent said that 52.7 per cent of voters in the 12 grama panchayats constituting Devikulam assembly constituency belong to the general category, while only 27.8 per cent of the voters are in the SC category and 10.4 per cent in the ST category.

According to him, the region is falling back on development as several leaders from Munnar and not Devikulam contest from the seat. “If steps had been initiated during the 2016 delimitation process, Devikulam would have ceased to be an SC reserved seat,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp