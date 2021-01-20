Kerala CM criticises AAI move to handover Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani group

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Airport Authority of India handed over running of Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani group by signing the concession agreement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the Centre's move.

He said the Centre has handed over the Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani group by signing an agreement without waiting for Supreme Court's consideration of state government's appeal petition.

"It is a gross violation and it is a clear indication of Adani group monopolising the airports in the country. The development of Thiruvananthapuram airport will not move even an inch forward from the present situation even if the Adani group takes over. The state wants the airport to be retained in public sector.

The state government will continue its legal fight in Supreme court against the Centre's move", Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed assembly on Wednesday, in response to a query TV Rajesh MLA.

He also criticised the UDF by naming Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor for supporting airport privatisation. "The state government can do something on this only after the Supreme Court's verdict on our petition. We had taken part in the tender process for following the procedure. But Centre has unanimously handed over the airport to Adani", Vijayan said.

