Kerala to get second allotment of over 3.6 lakh Covishield doses onWednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will receive 3,60,500 doses of Covishield vaccine in the second batch onWednesday. Health Minister K K Shailaja said an intimation regarding the same from the Union Health Ministry was received on Tuesday.

Along with the first consignment of 4,33,500 doses that arrived on January 13, the state has so far been allotted 7,94,000 doses of the vaccine made at the Serum Institute of India, Pune. Of the second batch, Ernakulam district will get 59,000 doses, Thiruvananthapuram 50,500, Kozhikode 33,000, Thrissur 31,000, Kannur 26,500, Palakkad 25,500, Kollam 21,000, Malappuram 25,000, Kottayam 24,000, Idukki 7,500, Kasaragod 5,500, Pathanamthitta 19,000, Alappuzha 19,000 and Wayanad 14,000 doses.

On Tuesday, 8,548 healthcare workers received the first dose of the vaccine. The vaccination drive has covered 24,558 healthcare workers so far with no adverse reaction reported.