Mullappally throws hat in ring, wants Kalpetta or Koyilandy

Rumours have been rife that Mullappally may contest either from the Kalpetta constituency in Wayanad or Koyilandy in Kozhikode.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Congress high command zeroed in on former chief minister Oommen Chandy to head the UDF campaigning in the crucial assembly polls due in April-May this year, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has hinted at throwing his hat in the electoral ring. Rumours have been rife that Mullappally may contest either from the Kalpetta constituency in Wayanad or Koyilandy in Kozhikode. “If the party asks me to enter the fray, I will. I have always abided by whatever the party says,” he said.

Backing the high command’s decision to field both Chandy and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala in the elections, Mullappally said: “Chandy has always played an active role in the party. Chennithala has also been doing an excellent job as the Opposition leader. A collective leadership will lead the Congress in this election.” 

However, the Thamarassery Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy’s demand that the Congress field only Christian candidates in Kalpetta and Thiruvambady may dent Mullappally’s prospects. Besides, the local leadership of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has already staked claim to the Kalpetta seat, adding to his woes. The terms of seat-sharing, however, will only be finalised after bilateral talks with the UDF allies.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the KPCC president, K Muraleedharan, MP, told reporters in New Delhi that the byelection in Vattiyoorkavu assembly seat could have been avoided had Mullappally defended his seat in Vadakara.

