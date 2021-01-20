YC march against ‘back-door appointments’ turns violent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The march taken out by Youth Congress activists to the Secretariat in protest against the back-door appointments in state government services turned violent on Tuesday.A worker was injured when the police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters. He was admitted to general hospital. The march reached the Secretariat entrance (north gate) around 1pm. The protestors raised slogans against the government’s alleged appointments by ignoring the Kerala Public Service Commission rank lists.

MLAs Shafi Parambil, K S Sabarinadhan and V T Balram addressed the protesters. After this, the protesters started pushing the police barricades. The police then used water cannons twice and lobbed tear gas shells. However, the workers did not budge. The protestors also blocked MG road by staging a sit-in. Later, senior police officers intervened and dispersed the protesters around 2pm.