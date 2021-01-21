STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bureaucrats among Congress’ probable candidates for Assembly polls

Biju Prabhakar, 55, who has taken on the all-powerful trade unions in the KSRTC in a bid to put the debt-ridden state carrier back on the rails,  told TNIE that he is keen on reviving the  KSRTC.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several prominent persons who had made a mark in their respective fields are among those being considered by the KPCC as part of its efforts to field fresh faces in the assembly polls. Leading the pack is Biju Prabhakar, KSRTC managing director, former chief secretary Jiji Thomson and retired High Court Judge Justice B Kemal Pasha.In a marked shift from the past, even before seat allocation, the local leadership has taken the initiative to sound out eminent personalities on their possible candidature.

Biju Prabhakar, 55, who has taken on the all-powerful trade unions in the KSRTC in a bid to put the debt-ridden state carrier back on the rails,  told TNIE that he is keen on reviving the  KSRTC.“During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leaders had approached me. But I declined saying I am not candidate material. Local leaders from Kayamkulam have been imploring me to contest from there. Now my aim is to turn the KSRTC around,” said Biju Prabhakar, son of the late Congress minister Thachadi Prabhakaran.

Jiji Thomson, who was the chief secretary during the previous government’s tenure, has been approached by the local leadership to contest from Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram. He is also a voter in the constituency. Though this 1980 batch IAS official was an active KSU member in school and college, he sees himself as a misfit in ‘politics’ now.

“Despite the pressure from various quarters, I have no plans to contest from Vattiyoorkavu or from any other constituency. I feel that younger people should be fielded,” the 64-year-old told TNIE.    Jurist Kemal Pasha, 64, has already evinced keen interest in contesting from Ernakulam district. A senior KPCC vice-president told TNIE that the party is contemplating fielding Pasha in his native Punalur. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC congress Kerala assembly polls Bureaucrats
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp