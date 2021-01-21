Pay revision for college teachers from February 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The order for pay revision for government employees will be issued before the Model Code of Conduct for assembly polls kicks in, according to Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who said the government is waiting for pay revision commission report which is expected before January 31. The salary revision for college teachers as per the revised UGC norms will come into effect from February 1. The minister attributed the delay to the queries by the AG’s Office. He was replying to discussions on the budget proposals in the assembly on Wednesday. He announced additonal allocations worth `498 crore.

These include a special package for Kollam following complaints of the district having been neglected in the budget. The monthly pension of anganwadi workers was raised from `2,000 to `2,500. The cancer pension and other treatment assistance and allowances will be considered for revision.

A sum of `50 lakh was sanctioned for the E Balanandan study centre.

