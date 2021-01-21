STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pay revision for college teachers from February 1

These include a special package for Kollam following complaints of the district having been neglected in the budget.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The order for pay revision for government employees will be issued before the Model Code of Conduct for assembly polls kicks in, according to Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who said the government is waiting for pay revision commission report which is expected before January 31. The salary revision for college teachers as per the revised  UGC norms will come into effect from February 1. The minister attributed the delay to the queries by the AG’s Office. He was replying to discussions on the budget proposals in the assembly on Wednesday. He announced additonal allocations worth `498 crore. 

These include a special package for Kollam following complaints of the district having been neglected in the budget. The monthly pension of anganwadi workers was raised from `2,000 to `2,500. The cancer pension and other treatment assistance and allowances will be considered for revision. 
A sum of `50 lakh was sanctioned for the E Balanandan study centre.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp