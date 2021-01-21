Submit evidence on KIIFB graft, Isaac dares Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday challenged Congress leader VD Satheesan to submit evidence on his allegation that the CAG had sent the minutes of the exit meeting to the state government. The leaders locked horns during the discussion on the adjournment motion moved by Satheesan regarding the CAG’s adverse findings on the borrowings of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB). The CAG, in its State Finance Audit Report that was tabled in the House on January 18, had observed that the borrowings were unconstitutional.

Satheesan said the CAG had sent the minutes of the exit meeting to the finance secretary. Hence, the government’s claim that the CAG’s observations on KIIFB in the final report were “out of the blue” was wrong.Satheesan said the minister will not succeed in covering up the letter since it can be accessed by anyone from the AG’s office or the minister’s office through an RTI query. Isaac maintained that the government did not receive such a communication and dared Satheesan to file the RTI query.

The House witnessed heated debate as the UDF members supported the CAG’s findings and the treasury members refuted them. The latter accused the Congress of siding with the BJP government at the Centre that misuses the CAG for political gains. Isaac even named the former CAG for conspiring against the state. The minister later withdrew the personal attack.

CPM legislator M Swaraj was the most critical against the CAG. Terming the report politically motivated, he said the assembly had the powers to throw the CAG report into the dustbin. Only the court was the competent authority to verify the constitutionality of the KIIFB since it was formed as per an Act passed by the assembly. KIIFB is a body corporate which was entitled for issuing masala bond. If the CAG does not understand it, the state “will teach the CAG,” he said.

Congress leader V T Balram said the CPM members’ responses to serious allegations were mere emotional appeals and lacked factual arguments. The state transferred `3,372 crore to the KIIFB till 2018-19. He wondered why it wasn’t reflected in the financial statement tabled in the Assembly.

Isaac said the Congress will have to withdraw the allegations against KIIFB just like it did in the case of LIFE Mission. Isaac said KIIFB has sanctioned `7,300 crore for various projects so far. Another `700 crore will be sanctioned for land acquisition for NH development within two days. By March the total spending by the KIIFB would be between `10,000 and `12,000 crore, he said. The Opposition later walked out and the adjournment motion was dismissed.

Censure P C George, says ethics committee

T’Puram: The Committee on Privileges and Ethics has recommended censuring P C George, MLA, for his defamatory comments about a nun who is a complainant in a sexual harassment case. The committee in its report said George tried to exonerate the culprit by implying the victim was wrong.

Crime rate dropped in state last year: CM

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the state’s crime rate took a dip in 2020. “In 2016, the number of cases registered stood at 7,07,870. Last year, it came down to 5,26,476 cases. Since the LDF came to power, the government has appointed 12,284 police officers,” he said.

CM: Interests of Haj travellers to be protected

T’Puram: The government’s stand is to protect the interests of Haj travellers in retaining the facilities at Kozhikode airport, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Wednesday. “The state government has always helped the airport in times of crisis,” he said. We are committed to improving the infrastructure facilities, including the roads connecting to the airport, he said.