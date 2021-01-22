10,953 health workers take first dose of Covid vaccine on fourth day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid vaccination has gathered momentum in the state with 10,953 health workers taking the first dose on Thursday. There were 135 vaccination centres on the fourth day including 15 centres in Ernakulam, 11 in Kozhikode and 10 in Thiruvananthapuram. The other districts had nine centres each. The vaccination that was launched on January 16 has covered 35,773 health workers so far. There has been no adverse reaction reported following vaccination.

Ernakulam vaccinated most number of people (1,039) on the day. It was followed by Kozhikode (903), Kottayam (890), Kollam (819), Thrissur (818), Malappuram (802), Pathanamthitta (762), Palakkad (712), Alappuzha (711), Wayanad (702), Kasaragod (682), Thiruvananthapuram (639) and Idukki (594). The vaccines will be distributed from primary health centre in Aruvikara, general hospital in Neyyatinkara and taluk hospital in Chirayinkeezhu on Friday.

The second stage of vaccination will immunise frontline workers. So far health department has received registration of 4,59,853 health and frontline workers, including police and workers of local bodies, for vaccination. They include 75,534 employees of home department, 6,600 municipal workers and 1,362 employees of revenue department. The first stage of vaccination is being given to 3,83,178 health workers besides 2,942 under Central government.

Vaccination status (Day 4)

Planned target 12,944

Achieved 10,953

Percentage 84.62

Adverse events following immunisation 35