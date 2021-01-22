65-year-old arrested for abusing two minor girls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 65-year-old man was arrested by Thiruvananthapuram rural police under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing two minor girls, who are siblings. Vikraman of Murukkumpuzha, was arrested by Mangalapuram police for abusing the girls aged nine and six years for the last four months.

The police said the accused was working as a domestic aid at the rented house where the girls were staying with their grandmother. The girls’ mother was working abroad and the accused perpetrated the crime on the girls when their grandmother was not around.

Afraid of the perpetrator, the girls did not reveal their ordeal to anyone. After the incident, the children reportedly developed behavioural changes and the incident came to the attention of neighbours. After being alerted by the neighbours, the Childline contacted the family and arranged a counselling session for the girls. The girls told their ordeal to the counsellors, who then conveyed the matter to the police. The man was later taken into custody and his arrest was recorded.