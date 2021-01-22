STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM may not field four veterans this election

Sitting MLAs C K Saseendran, M M Mani, S Sarma and K Suresh Kurup expected to pave the way for new faces

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran Communist leaders, including K Suresh Kurup, MM Mani, S Sarma and CK Saseendran, are among sitting  CPM MLAs who are expected to pave way for new faces in the upcoming Assembly elections as the ruling party is determined to continue the winning formula of local body polls by fielding new and younger faces.

While ill-health is likely to force Suresh Kurup, 65, a four-time MP and the sitting MLA from Ettumanoor, to stay away from electoral politics, the party think-tank wants to field a new face in Udumbanchola replacing Mani, who is currently the electricity minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, sources said. Age is also not in favour of Mani, who is 77.Sarma, who has been representing Vypeen for six terms, is also likely to be replaced by a new face in the Assembly elections which is expected to be held in April. The 66-year-old Communist leader, who did not find a cabinet berth in this Left government, is also not in the pink of health, sources said.

Another sitting MLA who is likely to be replaced by the CPM is Kalpetta MLA Saseendran. Though known for his austere life and simple living, sources said he was found wanting in terms of tough implementation of the action plan as a legislator. “He may be good as an area secretary and district committee member. But as a legislator you need different skill sets. There is also a feeling that he may lose if given the seat again,” said the sources.

Some of the other names who may be fielded again by the Communist party are B D Devassy, the Chalakudy MLA, and P Aisha Potty, the Kottarakkara MLA.“Except for the BJP, which is a newer and younger party, both the Congress and the CPM should be looking for younger and newer faces for the Assembly elections. The youth and the women should be represented in the Kerala Assembly in proportion to their population. So, it’s only natural that some of the sitting senior MLAs make way for young faces,” said J Prabash, political observer and former Pro vice chancellor, Kerala University.

New and young faces
The young leaders who are likely to be fielded by the CPM include SFI state secretary Sachin Dev and former SFI Ernakulam district president M B Shiny. Dev will be fighting from Kozhikode district though the constituency is to be decided later. Similarly, if things fall in place, Shiny, the CPM area secretary, will contest from Vypeen. Former SFI state president Jaick C Thomas, who contested without success against Oommen Chandy in Puthupally, maybe fielded again this election, sources added.

