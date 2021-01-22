Gadkari, Pinarayi to open Alappuzha bypass on Jan 28

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: 45 years after it was mooted and nearly six years since its construction works were inaugurated in 2015, the Alappuzha bypass will be opened to the public on January 28.The bypass road will be jointly inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 1pm, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said on Thursday.

“The bypass was built for `344 crore. The 6.8km road includes 4.8km of elevated highway, which will bring a relief to those commuting via NH-66,” Sudhakaran said.Gadkari had inaugurated the construction works of the bypass in April 2015. The project, which was to be completed in September 2017, was delayed due to various reasons. The deadline was then extended to May 2018 and again to August 31, 2018.

Bypass to offer clear view of Arabian sea

Barring the railway overbridges (RoBs) at Malikamukku and Kuthirapanthi, the construction works were wrapped up before the final deadline. Mistakes in the construction of the girders of the RoBs took another 18 months to correct. The two-lane bypass road links Kommady on the north, Kalarcode on the south and passes by the western side of NH-66.

One of the major features of the Alappuzha bypass is a 3.2 km-stretch of the elevated highway that passes by the Alappuzha beach, giving a clear view of the Arabian Sea. Travelling through it will be a visual treat for passengers, who can, if the time is right, marvel at the sight of the sun setting in the sea.