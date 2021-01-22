Mohanlal to be ambassador of TB eradication drive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has roped in actor Mohanlal to be its goodwill ambassador of the tuberculosis eradication campaign. “Our society has to stand together not only to eradicate tuberculosis but also to change our attitude towards people affected and reduce the stigma associated with the disease,” said the actor in a statement. “We can eradicate TB as we have survived much bigger crises including the flood and pandemic faster,” he said.

The state government is implementing ‘My Tuberculosis-free Kerala’ project as part of the sustainable development goals to eradicate the disease by 2025. “We have started the campaign to identify TB affected to reduce the delay due to Covid-19,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja.

Recently, the Centre recognised ‘Akshaya Keralam’, a TB elimination programme of the state, as the best model of public health. The recognition was given for providing treatment services for TB patients at their door steps during the pandemic. World Health Organisation defines TB elimination as an incidence rate of one or less case per million population per year.