Four minors arrested in Kochi after brutally thrashing teen who revealed their drug abuse

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of teenagers brutally thrashed a 17-year-old boy allegedly for informing their parents about their drug abuse at Kalamassery near here.

The victim, a resident of Glass Factory Colony in Kalamassery, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital. Four youths, all of them minors, have been taken into custody and booked under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, said police.

The incident came to light after the video of the assault went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, four teenagers are seen punching and beating up the boy despite his repeated pleas for mercy. The assailants also forced him to dance.

Police said the boy was not able to stand or walk, though he was discharged from the hospital. The video captured by one of the accused was later removed from social media.

"The victim and four accused are minors and a case has been booked under relevant sections of the JJ Act. The accused were sent along with their parents after recording their arrest," said an officer with Kalamassery police station.