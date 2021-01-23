STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KIIFB helps govt overcome limitations of budget, says Isaac

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) helps the government overcome the limitations of the budget, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) helps the government overcome the limitations of the budget, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. “Revenue income has to be increased if budgetary provisioning is to be increased significantly. So we had to look for options other than the budget,” he said in the assembly during the discussion on the Kerala Finance Bill, 2021. 

He was replying to K N A Khader’s criticism that KIIFB has sidelined the state budget and government departments. Khader likened the role of KIIFB to that of ‘Bengalis’ being employed by Keralites for various jobs. “The weighty box is not the one brought by the minister on the budget day but the KIIFB. The KIIFB has sidelined departments like the PWD, KWA and Minor Irrigation and their able staff,” Khader said. The legislator also complained that KIIFB projects are not evenly distributed in the state.

The minister said the government was ready to increase the allocation for Travancore Devaswom Board. “No temple will have to be closed due to finance constraints,” he said in reply to V S Sivakumar. “Of the `100 crore sanctioned in the previous budget, `75 crore was granted,” he said.The minister said the second phase land acquisition for the phase II development of the national highway will be funded by KIIFB. He, however, did not respond to Sivakumar’s demand for government intervention to make the Ustad Amjad Ali Khan music school project a reality.

Sivakumar listed several budget proposals of the Pinarayi Vijayan government which remained on paper. Also, the Attukal township project made little headway. The Smart City project was delayed as the government defaulted on payment of its share of `500 crore. The second medical college project in the capital district launched by the previous UDF government was dropped by the present government.Mons Joseph, in his address, asked the finance minister to give administrative sanction to a certain number of projects in the present budget without delay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIIFB Thomas Isaac
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp