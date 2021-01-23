STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man who 'misbehaved' with woman dies after being assaulted by mob in Kerala

The town police sub-inspector said Rafeeq allegedly misbehaved with a woman near the hospital and she raised an alarm

Published: 23rd January 2021 05:13 PM

Muhammed Rafi

Muhammed Rafeeq

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: A 48-year-old man died after being assaulted by a mob in Kasaragod town on Saturday, said police. He was identified as Muhammed Rafeeq, a native of Chemnad and resident of Deli.

The incident happened near KIMS hospital and Aramana Hospital around 2.30 pm, said the town police.

The town police sub-inspector said Rafeeq allegedly misbehaved with a woman near the hospital and she raised an alarm.

Rafeeq ran from the place towards the bus stand but was chased by a group of men, including the autorickshaw drivers, he said.

The officer said he checked the footage from one surveillance camera at the site and saw the men chasing Rafeeq and bringing him back to the hospital around 1.20 pm. "There were a lot of men but only two were holding him and hitting him on his back while bringing him back," said the officer.

Soon, Rafeeq started shivering and frothing at the mouth and collapsed, he said. "It was all over in four minutes," the officer said.

Rafeeq was taken to the hospital which declared him brought dead. "The doctor at the hospital suspect he suffered a massive heart attack," said the officer.

Rafeeq's body has been sent for postmortem at Kannur Government Medical College at Pariyaram.

Kasaragod DySP P Balakrishnan Nair and his team reached the spot and have begun an investigation.

Kasaragod MLA N A Nellikkunnu said the police should conduct a proper investigation and arrest the guilty.

