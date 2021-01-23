STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohanlal-starrer ‘Aarattu’ fetches Railways Rs 23.46 lakh revenue

 The two-day shoot of Mohanlal-starrer ‘Aarattu’ at the Palakkad Town station have fetched the Railways a revenue of whooping `23.46 lakh.

Published: 23rd January 2021

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  The two-day shoot of Mohanlal-starrer ‘Aarattu’ at the Palakkad Town station have fetched the Railways a revenue of whooping `23.46 lakh. Palakkad division of the Railways restarted renting out the stations and trains for shooting after the government relaxed Covid restrictions.

“The production controller had approached the Railways and asked for six coaches comprising one AC two-tier coach, one sleeper class, one general second class, one luggage cum brake van and one parcel van coach with diesel at Palakkad Town railway station.

We agreed to rent out the station with all the required facilities and the traffic was less too,” Jerin G Anand, senior divisional commercial manager of the Railways, told TNIE.He said the train had to change tracks only when the Amritha Express arrived at the station. The station was named ‘Salem’ station in the movie.   

In addition to the rentals, the production company had to pay a permission fee of Rs 1,41,600 including 18 per cent GST and a security deposit (refundable) of Rs 3,15,000 (Rs 3,00,000 + five per cent GST).  As per the Railway guidelines, an insurance premium for 15 railway staff and 25 passengers had to be paid, said an official. The shoot wrapped up on Friday. According to senior divisional commercial manager, the Railway is receiving more enquiries for renting Nilambur station.

