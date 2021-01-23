STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

NIA suspects Vijith Vijayan used to translate radical literature to Malayalam

The third accused C P Usman, who is still absconding, purportedly managed to flee when the police patrolling team reached the spot. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vijith Vijayan

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The  National Investigation Agency (NIA) suspects that 26-year-old Vijith Vijayan, who was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Pantheerankavu Unlawful Atrocities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, was working with the publication wing of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation and used to translate radical Maoist literature from English to Malayalam.

Vijith, who has been named the fourth accused in the case, had also allegedly played a key role in propagating the radical ideology among youths. Meanwhile, the agency has arraigned Vijith’s friend Eldho Wilson, who is yet to be arrested, as the fifth accused.

The case pertains to the arrest of students Thwaha Fasal and Alan Suhaib from Pantheerankavu in November 2019, for allegedly holding a clandestine Maoist meeting outside a shop in Kozhikode. The third accused C P Usman, who is still absconding, purportedly managed to flee when the police patrolling team reached the spot. 

The case drew major flak for the ruling Left government after the police charged the UAPA against the arrested duo. In September last year, the NIA court had granted bail to Alan and Thwaha, only for the Kerala High Court to cancel the latter’s bail on January 4 this year.The NIA produced Vijith, who is allegedly a close associate of the three accused in the case, at the NIA Court on Friday. He has been remanded in judicial custody till February 19. On Monday, the court will consider the agency’s petition seeking custody of Vijith.

According to sources in the agency, Vijith is a BTech graduate and has worked as a teacher in tuition centres. “Our investigation has revealed that he is an active cadre of the CPI (Maoist) organisation and maintained close contact with leaders of the banned outfit. He is also suspected to be part of the publication wing of the CPI (Maoist) party and apparently translated Maoist literature from English to Malayalam,” an NIA official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Vijith Vijayan UAPA
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp