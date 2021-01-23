Opposition fought Kerala govt's corrupt practices, forced it to correct stand: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Assembly session concluded, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala termed the efforts and strides made by the Opposition as 'practical'. He recalled that the Opposition through its intervention could 'correct' the government on several issues. He told reporters at Cantonment House on Saturday that new faces, youths and women would be given adequate representation during the selection of candidates.

Chennithala termed the resolution brought against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan as 'historic'. He said the Opposition fought valiantly against the LDF government's corrupt practices which led them to correct their stands on various issues.

Highlighting how the Opposition fought within the Legislative Assembly and outside on the anti-people friendly policies envisaged by the Left government, Chennithala recalled the way they opposed the resolution brought out against the Comptroller and Auditor General. He informed that the UDF is contemplating approaching the High Court following the LDF government's decision to come out with a resolution against the C&G and legal experts are being consulted.

"On certain instances like the flood, NIPAH virus and COVID-19, the Opposition rallied behind the LDF Government. It was the UDF who urged the state government to convene the Legislative Assembly session on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. I also want to reiterate how the Opposition maintained its decorum where we never created bedlam in the Legislative Assembly by pushing down the Speaker's chair or other paraphernalia," said Chennithala.

Regarding Chennithala's "Aishwarya Kerala Yatra", he informed that CWC leader Oommen Chandy will flag it off from Manjeswaram at 3 pm on January 31. He also informed that Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil and Mahila Congress state president Lathika Subhash will be permanent members in the Yatra where KPCC vice president V D Satheesan will be the coordinator.

Following AICC observer Ashok Gehlot's speech which snowballed into a major controversy over his comment that central agencies are being brought in to torpedo democratic governments, Chennithala said this issue was discussed earlier too. He said there is no point in distorting the words of Gehlot.