Ramsi’s missing sister found with 19-year-old

The case relating to the disappearance of the sister of Ramsi, who was found hanging in her bedroom in Kottiyam last September, took an unexpected turn on Friday.

Published: 23rd January 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ramsi was found hanging in her bedroom on September 3.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The case relating to the disappearance of the sister of Ramsi, who was found hanging in her bedroom in Kottiyam last September, took an unexpected turn on Friday. Her sister, Ansi, was found with a 19-year-old youth who is a member of the ‘Justice for Ramsi group’ that was formed on social media. Ramsi had taken the extreme step after her fiance -- Harris-- backed out of their alliance.

On January 18, Ansi’s husband Muneer had approached the police with a complaint that his wife was missing. Police which tracked Ansi’s mobile phone found her with Akhil, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. She had left her 10-month-old baby and ran away with Akhil. The police found them from Muvattupuzha on Friday and took them into custody. 

According to the police, their plan was to travel to Bengaluru. The police are planning to seek the view of the Juvenile Justice Department in the case registered on the missing complaint as the woman ran away after abandoning her baby. The woman was produced in the court on Friday. The police said that there was an earlier case against Akhil for spreading fake propaganda on social media. 

The action council - ‘Justice for Ramsi’ - had demanded the immediate arrest of serial actress, accused Harris’s sister-in-law, on charges, including fraud. Ramsi’s family complained that the actress had taken the victim, who died on September 3, to undergo an abortion.

