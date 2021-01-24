Ashok Gehlot comes down on LDF, BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been assigned as one of the three AICC observers in the state, came down heavily on the LDF and BJP. He said that their agenda is to convey that there are issues within the party and disputes among the leaders so as to thwart the chances of Congress-led UDF returning to power.

Addressing the KPCC office-bearers’ meeting at Indira Bhavan here, Gehlot compared the LDF government’s stance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign slogan ‘Congress Mukt Bharat.’

Gehlot urged party leaders to work unitedly against their political rivals. He unleashed his attack on BJP and RSS alleging that they have been trying to damage democracy. Hinting at the controversial topic of BJP seeking the help of Central agencies including the CBI, Gehlot said efforts are on to topple the governments in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

“Every five years, either the LDF or the UDF government keeps coming to power in Kerala. Our fight is against the BJP. In West Bengal, the Congress and the CPM have joined hands. In Kerala, even if the LDF is voted to power, the main agenda of Modi is to see that it is Congress Mukt Bharat across the country,” said Ashok Gehlot. He also urged party workers to fight the Left as the situation in Kerala is different compared to West Bengal.