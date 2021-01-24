STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ashok Gehlot comes down on LDF, BJP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been assigned as one of the three AICC observers in the state, came down heavily on the LDF and BJP.

Published: 24th January 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Gehlot being received by Mullappally Ramachandran as he arrives to address the KPCC office-bearers’ meeting | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been assigned as one of the three AICC observers in the state, came down heavily on the LDF and BJP. He said that their agenda is to convey that there are issues within the party and disputes among the leaders so as to thwart the chances of Congress-led UDF returning to power.

Addressing the KPCC office-bearers’ meeting at Indira Bhavan here, Gehlot compared the LDF government’s stance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign slogan ‘Congress Mukt Bharat.’

Gehlot urged party leaders to work unitedly against their political rivals. He unleashed his attack on BJP and RSS alleging that they have been trying to damage democracy. Hinting at the controversial topic of BJP seeking the help of Central agencies including the CBI, Gehlot said efforts are on to topple the governments in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

“Every five years, either the LDF or the UDF government keeps coming to power in Kerala. Our fight is against the BJP. In West Bengal, the Congress and the CPM have joined hands. In Kerala, even if the LDF is voted to power, the main agenda of Modi is to see that it is Congress Mukt Bharat across the country,” said Ashok Gehlot. He also urged party workers to fight the Left as the situation in Kerala is different compared to West Bengal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot BJP LDF Kerala assembly elections Kerala assembly polls
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp