CPM feels LDF will continue in power, plans state tours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the UDF planning its Kerala tour, the Left front is also planning to launch its own state-wide ‘yatra’. In fact, two tours — from the north and south zones — will be launched from Thiruvananthapuram and Manjeshwar simultaneously. The CPM leadership has assessed that going by the current scenario, LDF stands a good chance of continuing in office.

Though there are indications that the state secretaries of the CPM and CPI will lead the two Kerala tours, which will most probably happen in February, a final decision is yet to be made. The final schedule of the Kerala tours will be decided at the LDF meet on January 27.Meanwhile, CPM will begin its house visits from Sunday. The visits by party workers will go on till January 31 and are aimed at lending a ear to the masses and collating their varied opinions.

The Left will continue in power, said CPM state secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan. He exhorted party cadre to focus on activities that would ensure LDF’s continuity in power. Addressing the media after the party secretariat meet on Saturday, Vijayaraghavan said the government has been carrying out various pro-people activities and has never compromised on its stance against communalism.

“The UDF has been playing the politics of religion. It has compromised itself with both BJP and Jama’at-e-Islami. Never did the Opposition stood up for the common man. On the other hand, the Left has always resisted the politics of hate,” he said. The CPM leader accused the UDF of trying to sabotage the LDF government’s developmental initiatives by joining hands with central investigation agencies. He also indicated that the party will field more freshers and youngsters in the coming assembly elections. Vijayaraghavan said the party has set clear norms for selection of candidates.