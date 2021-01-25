10-year-old Kozhikode boy claims to have created new language

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Joseph, teacher of Class V of St Mary's High School at Kallanodu in Kozhikode, has claimed that one of her students has created a new language. On September 17, 2020, she received a call from Marshal V Shobin saying, "Teacher, I have formed a new language."

She was surprised. "You don't expect to hear something of this sort from a student of Class V. I wanted to know what he was talking about, so asked him to send the alphabets of his new language," she added.

Swapna was in for a big surprise, for the youngster had indeed found a new language.. As for Marshal, no one has to ask him twice to recite the alphabets of the new language, which he has named as Manadu. "The idea to develop a new language came to me when I began learning Russian, Japanese, Hindi, Burmese, Gujarati and Korean alphabets," said the 10-year-old.

"Right now, I have only developed the script and phonetics of the language. The next step involves forming meaningful words and forming sentences," said Marshal