10-year-old Kozhikode boy claims to have created new language

Swapna Joseph, teacher of Class V of St Mary’s High School at Kallanodu in Kozhikode, has claimed that one of her students has created a new language.

Published: 25th January 2021

Marshal with his father Shobin, mother Maya and younger brothers

Marshal with his father Shobin, mother Maya and younger brothers. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Joseph, teacher of Class V of St Mary's High School at Kallanodu in Kozhikode, has claimed that one of her students has created a new language. On September 17, 2020, she received a call from Marshal V Shobin saying, "Teacher, I have formed a new language."

She was surprised. "You don't expect to hear something of this sort from a student of Class V. I wanted to know what he was talking about, so asked him to send the alphabets of his new language," she added.

Swapna was in for a big surprise, for the youngster had indeed found a new language.. As for Marshal, no one has to ask him twice to recite the alphabets of the new language, which he has named as Manadu.  "The idea to develop a new language came to me when I began learning Russian, Japanese, Hindi, Burmese, Gujarati and Korean alphabets," said the 10-year-old.

"Right now, I have only developed the script and phonetics of the language. The next step involves forming meaningful words and forming sentences," said Marshal 

