Strides made by Kerala empower tomorrow's India, says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The progressive strides being made by Kerala are effectively empowering every section of society, in order to strengthen the India of tomorrow, said Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. In his Republic day address at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, he said the state government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has succeeded in making Kerala the first in the country to digitize its general education sector.

“We have also been ranked first in the National School Education Index of Niti Aayog. The establishment of the State’s first Open University in the name of Sree Narayana Guru who professed ‘Enlightenment through Education’, and the founding of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology as a timely response to the need for digital transformation, are major achievements” he said, adding, "Our response to the inevitability of online classes for students was positive and most encouraging”.

Kerala’s experience with Covid-19 has been challenging. The swift response began with the “Break the Chain” campaign followed by innumerable innovative interventions. “We could keep mortality to the lowest in the country and win acclaim across the world. As the Corona virus underlined the truth that “disease anywhere is a threat to health everywhere”, we ensured that no one was left unattended and focused on upgrading 461 of our 674 primary health centres to family health centres. We also rendered our expertise in setting up Corona hospitals in other States in India.

The state government is also committed to ensure that the first position accorded to it by Government of India for effective democratic decentralization results in greater participation of people in the democratic and development process. The real beauty of democracy manifests in the extraordinary deeds of ordinary people.

To ensure health, let us utilize the opportunity for vaccination against Coronavirus and more importantly, continue Covid-appropriate behaviour with utmost care until the threat is wiped out, he said. India’s apt response to the pandemic was marked by timely actions to restore the economic growth, with full faith in our resilience. Together, we endured lockdowns and restrictions, confidently seeking opportunity in adversity.

“Drawing strength from the Indian tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam, we supplied medicines and equipment required to treat Covid infection globally, including the developed nations. Today, we as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’ are supplying Covid Vaccine to our neighbourhood and other nations. On this occasion, let me convey my heartfelt gratitude to the Doctors and Scientists who developed the Vaccine and the health care professionals and corona warriors from Government and civil society who are working tirelessly and with dedication to contain the menace of Covid,” he said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the function.