IUML worker stabbed to death in Kerala

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: A 26-year-old activist of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was stabbed to death allegedly by ruling CPI(M) workers, at nearby Keezhattoor Oravumparam in Nilambur, police said.

The incident occurred around Wednesday midnight.

Though Muhammed Sameer was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday.

Three people were arrested in connection with the crime and investigation is on, they said.

Condemning the incident, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said it was a political murder carried out by CPI(M) workers.

After the panchayat elections, the UDF workers were being continuously harassed by marxist workers, he alleged.

Chennithala also sought a comprehensive probe into the incident.

The IUML leaders have also accused the left party workers for the murder.

However, the CPI(M) has refuted charges saying that the incident was a fallout of some dispute between two groups and the party had nothing to do with the crime.

Tension had been prevailing between the league workers and marxist cadres for some time now in the area.