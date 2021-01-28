Popular elephant Karnan, known for its 'raised head', dies at 65 in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Mangalamkunnu Karnan, the captive elephant which is known for his 'raised head' and confidence had a separate fan following at festival venues died here on Thursday. It was around 65 years old.

It was much sought after at festivals due to its peaceful temperament and its raised forehead. It was brought to Kerala from Chapra in Bihar in 1989. It was Manissery Haridas from whom it was purchased by the Mangalamkunnu brothers, M.A. Haridas and M.A. Parameswaran around 20 years ago.

"Though it had a height of only 9.75 feet, when it raises the head it out beats elephants which had a height of 10 feet and above at gajamelas which were annually held at Palluruthy in Ernakulam and Ittithanam in Kottayam. When Mangalamkunnu Karnan participates in gajamela competitions, there is no one to beat him. It was also a winner for the last nine years at the 'head raising' competitions held at the Sreekumara Ganesha temple, Chakkumarassery in North Paravur. It was a treat to watch him with the 'thidambu' on his forehead at the festivals," said Rajesh, an elephant lover.

"It died at around 5 a.m. today. There was a wound on the left leg and it was being treated. But that wound was not the cause of death. It would have slept by 3 a.m. but it did not get up. We feel it had died due to heart attack. Due to the lack of festivals in the wake of the pandemic it was under rest," said M.N. Haridas, the owner.

He said that the veterinary doctors from Thrissur will conduct the post mortem and the elephant will be cremated in the Walayar forests thereafter.