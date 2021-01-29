STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dharmajan may contest in Balussery on UDF ticket

Speculation is rife that actor Dharmajan Bolgatty will be the Congress candidate in Balussery here after the actor went on record that he was ready if the party asks him to contest.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Speculation is rife that actor Dharmajan Bolgatty will be the Congress candidate in Balussery here after the actor went on record that he was ready if the party asks him to contest.“I am a Congress worker and my association with the party began through KSU. If the party asks me to contest, I am ready to be a candidate irrespective of the winning factor,” Dharmajan told reporters on Thursday. 

He said so far, no party leader has discussed the matter with him. Congress sources said Dharmajan is in the probables’ list but nothing has been finalised. They said the actor’s name is being considered in other Scheduled Caste- reserved seats as well, along with Balussery.

Balussery is a CPM fortress and last time, Purushan Kadalundi’s victory over IUML’s U C Raman was by over 15,000 votes. In 2011, Purushan Kadalundy defeated A Balaram of the Congress by 8,882 votes. This time, SFI state secretary Sachin Dev’s name is doing the rounds in Balussery as LDF candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmajan Bolgatty Congress UDF Kerala elections Kerala assembly polls Kerala assembly elections
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp