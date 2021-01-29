Dharmajan may contest in Balussery on UDF ticket

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Speculation is rife that actor Dharmajan Bolgatty will be the Congress candidate in Balussery here after the actor went on record that he was ready if the party asks him to contest.“I am a Congress worker and my association with the party began through KSU. If the party asks me to contest, I am ready to be a candidate irrespective of the winning factor,” Dharmajan told reporters on Thursday.

He said so far, no party leader has discussed the matter with him. Congress sources said Dharmajan is in the probables’ list but nothing has been finalised. They said the actor’s name is being considered in other Scheduled Caste- reserved seats as well, along with Balussery.

Balussery is a CPM fortress and last time, Purushan Kadalundi’s victory over IUML’s U C Raman was by over 15,000 votes. In 2011, Purushan Kadalundy defeated A Balaram of the Congress by 8,882 votes. This time, SFI state secretary Sachin Dev’s name is doing the rounds in Balussery as LDF candidate.