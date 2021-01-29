Minimum basic pay for Kerala government staff fixed at Rs 23,000, maximum at Rs 1.66 lakh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Eleventh Pay Revision Commission has fixed the minimum basic pay of state government employees and teachers at Rs 23,000 and the maximum at Rs 1.66 lakh. The commission headed by K Mohandas presented the recommendations to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac here on Friday. The revised salary will come into retrospective effect from July 1, 2019.

Though the commission has not proposed any enhancement of retirement age, it recommended that the state government give one year's extension to around 20,000 employees who are about to retire from service this year as part of resource management which will allow the state government to extend the immediate disbursal of Rs 5700 crore for about one year. The new pay revision is also estimated to cause an additional liability of Rs 4,810 crore to the state exchequer.

The commission also suggested giving 10 per cent House Rent Allowance (HRA) to employees in corporation limits, 8 per cent in municipalities in district headquarters, 6 per cent in municipalities in semi urban areas and 4 per cent in panchayats. As per the new slab, the minimum HRA is fixed at Rs 1200 while the maximum is Rs 10,000.

Village officers will be given a special allowance of Rs 1500, while a recommendation was made for the unification of salaries of paramedical staff in the health department. The commission also recommended that the state government hold the next pay revision only after the pay revision of the central government in January 2026.

The minimum pension would be Rs 11,500 and the maximum would be Rs 83,400. The ceiling fixed for the pension gratuity fund has been raised to Rs 17 lakhs from Rs 14 lakhs. Pensioners who attained the age of 80 will be given an additional batta of Rs 1000. Full pension will be given to mentally challenged children who receive the family pension. State employees will be given leave of one year with 40 per cent salary and other benefits for taking care of children up to three years and parents who have dementia or are bedridden. Paternal leave would be extended to 15 days from the current 10 days.