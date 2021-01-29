STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plan for Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Centre is considering the constriction of a six-lane elevated highway from Aroor to Thuravoor on NH66 to avoid accidents. 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Centre is considering the constriction of a six-lane elevated highway from Aroor to Thuravoor on NH66 to avoid accidents. “We are alarmed by the number of road accidents in the country and the government is committed to reduce them. The ministry has identified around 227 black spots on the NH in Kerala. We have taken steps to reduce accidents. At the same time, the state government should also try to reduce mishaps, because road accidents kill more people than Covid-19,” Gadkari said. 

“At present, Kerala has around 1,702km of National Highway. Of this, 580 km was constructed during 2014-20. Work on 650 km of road has been progressing in the state under the Bharatmala project that connects Mumbai to Kanyakumari,” the minister said. 

“Kerala is an important state as far as tourism is concerned. That is why Centre is spending huge amount for state’s development. During the 2014-20 period, the Central government spent Rs 4,062 crore for the development and Rs 701 crore for the maintenance of roads in the state.“While the Centres developed only 73 km of NH in the state during 2009-14, we have developed 580km roads since 2014,” Gadkari said.

K C Venugopal’s omission from event sparks stir
Alappuzha: Congress activists took out a march to the venue of the bypass inauguration at Kalarcode against the state government’s failure to invite former union minister K C Venugopal, who played a key role in the implementation of the project. The police blocked the march near Kalarcode, leading to  a clash. Venugopal said he was happy that a big dream was fulfilled.

“The work began during my tenure as MP. I was in the state for several days, but no one from the government invited me for the function. I will raise the issue in Parliament,” he said. Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said the dignitaries were invited by the Centre which organised the programme. The state government had no role in inviting anyone,” Sudhakaran said.

