Kerala nurse dies a day after taking Covid vaccine

Meanwhile, the officials clarified that the exact reason for the cardiac arrest could only be ascertained after getting the postmortem report.

Suja fainted while she was under observation after taking the jab at the Covid vaccination centre in Karunagappally Taluk Hospital.

Suja fainted while she was under observation after taking the jab at the Covid vaccination centre in Karunagappally Taluk Hospital. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 52-year-old woman nurse of a private hospital in Kollam died of cardiac arrest a day after taking the Covid vaccine, but the authorities said she was a severe diabetic patient and that the vaccination may not have triggered the emergency.

On Thursday, Suja of Oachira fainted while she was under observation after taking the jab at the Covid vaccination centre in Karunagappally Taluk Hospital. Though she was rushed to a nearby private hospital and was undergoing treatment, she died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning. 

Meanwhile, the officials clarified that the exact reason for the cardiac arrest could only be ascertained after getting the postmortem report. At the private hospital, she was diagnosed with a block in her heart and underwent angioplasty immediately. Suja died on Friday morning, while she was under observation in the hospital. 

In the preliminary examination, the cause of her death was cardiac arrest, said District Medical Officer Dr R Sreelatha. She had tested negative for Covid. “She showed no symptoms of uneasiness after taking the vaccine. She fainted after the observation period,” said Collector B Abdul Nassar. The relatives of the deceased said they were unaware that Suja had cardiac issues though she had a history of diabetes. The body will be released to the relatives after the autopsy on Saturday.

Comments(1)

  • Palanivelu K
    Are there no guidelines on for whom the vaccine should not be administered? Now how reason after reason can be told for the death
    16 hours ago reply
