CV Jacob, pioneer of Kerala's value-added spice industry, passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CV Jacob, who started his career with a small cardamom trading business at the age of 15, before establishing Synthite Industries in the early 70s which grew to become the world's leading producer of value-added spices, died here on Sunday. He was 87.

Jacob started his career in the cardamom trade and auctions in 1950 after completing his formal education. At the age of 16, in 1951, by taking up the family business of civil engineering contracts, the youngster realised its potential and expanded the business by starting a partnership firm ‘Varkeysons’ in 1954.

The new venture took up several prestigious civil engineering contracts in Sabarigiri and Idukki hydroelectric projects. He specialised in tunneling and bridges which helped in the progress of the firm. His engineering works in the early days of his career include the diversion tunnel at Anairangal dam between 1959 and 1960, the access tunnel to Moolamattom underground powerhouse between 1964 and 1966, the bridges at Kalarkutty hydroelectric project, etc.

The incessant innovator and indefatigable explorer in him blazed a new trail when in 1972 he forayed into spice oleoresin industry and established Synthite Industrial Chemicals (P) Ltd. Renamed as Synthite Industries Ltd. Spice, oleoresin was a non-traditional product for export at that time. Cumulatively developing a variety of products this conglomerate now has a group turnover of Rs 1600 crore.

"C V Jacob has played a key role in Kerala's industrial sector's growth and he pioneered the state's rise in the spices sector," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message.

Presently, Synthite contributes nearly half of India’s export of spice oleoresins and is equivalent to 30 per cent of the world demand. Synthite has a portfolio of 500 products from spice oleoresins, essential oils, natural food colours, functional food ingredients, flavours etc

The group employs more than 2500 people directly and meets the livelihood of thousands of farmers in rural areas indirectly.

Jacob has been the secretary of St Peter's College, Kolencherry since 1987, executive member and advisor to Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital & College, Kolenchery, director, Cochin International Airport Limited, among others.

He is survived by his wife Aleyamma Jacob, his elder son Viju Jacob, who is now the managing director of Synthite Industries Pvt Ltd, and younger son Aju Jacob, who is the operations and strategic director of Synthite. His daughters Elvy Ninan, Silvy Mani, Minna Mathew and Minnie Sajeev.

The funeral service will be held on Monday at 2 pm at home and the final prayer at St. Peters and St Paul's Church Kolencherry at around 3 pm.

