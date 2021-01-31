STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CV Jacob, pioneer of Kerala's value-added spice industry, passes away

Jacob started his career in the cardamom trade and auctions in 1950 after completing his formal education.

Published: 31st January 2021 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

cv jacob

CV Jacob (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CV Jacob, who started his career with a small cardamom trading business at the age of 15, before establishing Synthite Industries in the early 70s which grew to become the world's leading producer of value-added spices, died here on Sunday. He was 87.

Jacob started his career in the cardamom trade and auctions in 1950 after completing his formal education. At the age of 16, in 1951, by taking up the family business of civil engineering contracts, the youngster realised its potential and expanded the business by starting a partnership firm ‘Varkeysons’ in 1954.

The new venture took up several prestigious civil engineering contracts in Sabarigiri and Idukki hydroelectric projects.  He specialised in tunneling and bridges which helped in the progress of the firm.  His engineering works in the early days of his career include the diversion tunnel at Anairangal dam between 1959 and 1960, the access tunnel to Moolamattom underground powerhouse between 1964 and 1966, the bridges at Kalarkutty hydroelectric project, etc.

The incessant innovator and indefatigable explorer in him blazed a new trail when in 1972 he forayed into spice oleoresin industry and established Synthite Industrial Chemicals (P) Ltd. Renamed as Synthite Industries Ltd. Spice, oleoresin was a non-traditional product for export at that time. Cumulatively developing a variety of products this conglomerate now has a group turnover of Rs 1600 crore.

"C V Jacob has played a key role in Kerala's industrial sector's growth and he pioneered the state's rise in the spices sector," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message.

Presently, Synthite contributes nearly half of India’s export of spice oleoresins and is equivalent to 30 per cent of the world demand.  Synthite has a portfolio of 500 products from spice oleoresins, essential oils, natural food colours, functional food ingredients, flavours etc

The group employs more than 2500 people directly and meets the livelihood of thousands of farmers in rural areas indirectly.  

Jacob has been the secretary of St Peter's College, Kolencherry since 1987, executive member and advisor to Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital & College, Kolenchery, director, Cochin International Airport Limited, among others.

He is survived by his wife Aleyamma Jacob, his elder son Viju Jacob, who is now the managing director of Synthite Industries Pvt Ltd, and younger son Aju Jacob, who is the operations and strategic director of Synthite. His daughters Elvy Ninan,  Silvy Mani,  Minna Mathew and Minnie Sajeev. 

The funeral service will be held on Monday at 2 pm at home and the final prayer at St. Peters and St Paul's Church Kolencherry at around 3 pm.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CV Jacob Kerala industrial sector
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp