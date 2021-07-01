STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling: Ex-DYFI leader quizzed for 9 hours

He was questioned on his alleged links with prime accused Arjun Ayanki.

Published: 01st July 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Ayanki, accused in Karipur gold smuggling case produced at Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs, which is probing the foiled attempt to smuggle 2.3kg of gold at Karipur airport, questioned C Sajesh, the former secretary of Chembulodu DYFI unit, for nine hours in Kochi on Wednesday.  

He was questioned on his alleged links with prime accused Arjun Ayanki. Sajesh arrived at customs’ Kochi office at 9.15am, and his interrogation continued till 7pm. Sources said Sajesh admitted that Arjun was using a car bought in his name.

“Sajesh said he first met Arjun through social media, and they have several common friends in Kannur and Kozhikode districts. Arjun was a CPM sympathiser, and there were frequent contacts between them,” a customs official said.

Sajesh claimed he did not know about Arjun’s gold smuggling links. “But he had some doubts about it. He said he asked Arjun about his source of income several times. But Arjun told him that he was a small-time businessman,” the official said. Sources said customs has received information about people associated with Arjun in Kannur.

“Sajesh gave some names, and we are looking into their involvementin the gold smuggling incidents. We are also investigating some people in Koduvally who were the investors of the gold seized at the airport,” Customs official said.

