Kozhikode: MBBS student found dead on college campus

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A third-year MBBS student of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, was found dead on the roadside inside medical college campus near the boys’ hostel on Wednesday.

The deceased is M S Sarath, 22, son of Sunil Kumar, Mangattu Parambil, AK Road, Paravana, Mattancherry, Ernakulam. He was also the present college union vice-chairman. Police said he was found lying on the side of the road by his friends around 3pm on Wednesday.

Though the friends immediately took him to casualty, he was declared brought dead. Medical College police have started an investigation into the incident. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, it’s learnt that Sarath was a Type 1 diabetic patient. “We don’t know the reason of the death. He was one of the studious members of our group,” said a friend. His father Sunil Kumar, 57, runs a welding workshop at Mattancherry while his elder brother Saran Kumar , 24, works at a post office in Ernakulam.

“He was very good at his studies. He scored high marks in medical entrance and secured admission for MBBS at Kozhikode medical college. What we learnt from his relatives is that he was diabetic and was under treatment. His mother died a couple of years back,” said local Congress leader Dhinesh Kamath.