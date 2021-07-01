Rejig in UAE Consulate office in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The political storm created by the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel has resulted in a major rejig in the UAE Consulate office in Thiruvananthapuram. Except for two people, the consulate removed all staff provided by a private consultancy.

A senior officer, who reached the capital after the former diplomats left the country soon after a case was booked in the incident, led the exercise, sources said. There were six senior officials in the consulate when the smuggling incident emerged.

Of them, the Consulate General, Attaché and the accountant left the country soon after a case was booked. While three officers are still with the office, one recently went on a leave.According to sources, a new Consulate General is expected to take charge soon.

A new consultancy has been entrusted to find local staff required for the functioning of the consulate. Consulate office, however, refused to comment on the rejig. Sources said the office is providing all services to the people, including visa attestation.