STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Self-certification is enough for building permits

Now, landowners need not have to run from pillar to post for clearance from different offices to obtain permits for constructing buildings.

Published: 01st July 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, landowners need not have to run from pillar to post for clearance from different offices to obtain permits for constructing buildings. They can self-certify building plans prepared by empanelled licensees and start construction with the acknowledgement receipt from the respective local bodies. It is assessed that construction permits for at least two lakh buildings can be given through the self-certification system per year.

With the new initiative, the government plans to cut down procedural delays in allotting construction permits. The government plans to issue construction permits based on self-certification for buildings in the low-risk category — residential buildings with an area of up to 300 sq m, commercial buildings with up to 100 sq m and educational institutions, hostels, religious establishments and old-age homes of up to 200 sq m. Land inspection would be carried out once the basement is completed so that violations, if any, can be identified without delay.

Permit valid with receipt from LSGIs

“With this, empanelled licensees will be more responsible. Buildings of up to 300 sq ft can be constructed with the acknowledgement receipt from local bodies and the self-certified building permit. The local body secretary should complete the process and issue the acknowledgement receipt within five days,” said a senior official with the town planning department. The permit will be valid only with the receipt from the local body.

The licensee and the landowner should follow all necessary procedures as per the existing building rules. With the new initiative, the government aims to avoid multi-level inspections and related proceedings in local bodies.The licensees and landowners should ensure that the request for construction and the plan are as per rules. If no-objection certificates (NOC) need to be obtained, the application for permit should be submitted along with the NOC.Permits for at least two lakh buildings can be given through self-certification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp