Self-certification is enough for building permits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, landowners need not have to run from pillar to post for clearance from different offices to obtain permits for constructing buildings. They can self-certify building plans prepared by empanelled licensees and start construction with the acknowledgement receipt from the respective local bodies. It is assessed that construction permits for at least two lakh buildings can be given through the self-certification system per year.

With the new initiative, the government plans to cut down procedural delays in allotting construction permits. The government plans to issue construction permits based on self-certification for buildings in the low-risk category — residential buildings with an area of up to 300 sq m, commercial buildings with up to 100 sq m and educational institutions, hostels, religious establishments and old-age homes of up to 200 sq m. Land inspection would be carried out once the basement is completed so that violations, if any, can be identified without delay.

Permit valid with receipt from LSGIs

“With this, empanelled licensees will be more responsible. Buildings of up to 300 sq ft can be constructed with the acknowledgement receipt from local bodies and the self-certified building permit. The local body secretary should complete the process and issue the acknowledgement receipt within five days,” said a senior official with the town planning department. The permit will be valid only with the receipt from the local body.

The licensee and the landowner should follow all necessary procedures as per the existing building rules. With the new initiative, the government aims to avoid multi-level inspections and related proceedings in local bodies.The licensees and landowners should ensure that the request for construction and the plan are as per rules. If no-objection certificates (NOC) need to be obtained, the application for permit should be submitted along with the NOC.Permits for at least two lakh buildings can be given through self-certification.