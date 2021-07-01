UDF candidate in Irinjalakuda challenges R Bindu’s election

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thomas J Unniyadan, UDF candidate in Irinjalakuda assembly constituency, has approached the Kerala High Court challenging the election of R Bindu, the LDF candidate. The petition stated that Bindu canvassed votes by misrepresenting herself as a ‘professor’.

The petitioner challenged the election on the ground that R Bindu and others committed various corrupt practices which are mentioned in Section 123 (2) and Section 123 (4) of the Representation of People Act.

The petitioner alleged that Bindu induced electors to vote for her by misrepresenting herself as a ‘Professor’. She had also printed and published, circulated, distributed and displayed notices, pamphlets, posters and wall writings requesting votes by portraying herself as a ‘Professor’, knowing fully well that she is not a professor. This was a deliberate attempt to induce electors and thereby interfered with the free exercise of the right of electors.

Besides, notices containing false statements regarding the character and conduct of the petitioner were distributed in the constituency.