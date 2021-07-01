STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF candidate in Irinjalakuda challenges R Bindu’s election

Thomas J Unniyadan, UDF candidate in Irinjalakuda assembly constituency, has approached the Kerala High Court challenging the election of R Bindu, the LDF candidate.

Published: 01st July 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister R Bindu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thomas J Unniyadan, UDF candidate in Irinjalakuda assembly constituency, has approached the Kerala High Court challenging the election of R Bindu, the LDF candidate. The petition stated that Bindu canvassed votes by misrepresenting herself as a ‘professor’.

The petitioner challenged the election on the ground that R Bindu and others committed various corrupt practices which are mentioned in Section 123 (2) and Section 123 (4) of the Representation of People Act.  

The petitioner alleged that Bindu induced electors to vote for her by misrepresenting herself as a ‘Professor’. She had also printed and published, circulated, distributed and displayed notices, pamphlets, posters and wall writings requesting votes by portraying herself as a ‘Professor’, knowing fully well that she is not a professor. This was a deliberate attempt to induce electors and thereby interfered with the free exercise of the right of electors.

Besides, notices containing false statements regarding the character and conduct of the petitioner were distributed in the constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irinjalakuda R Bindu UDF LDF
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp