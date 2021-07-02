Five states have invited us for investment, says Kitex CMD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two days after he released a press note announcing the scrapping of the Rs 3,500 crore project to establish one apparel park and three industrial parks in Kerala, Kitex Group chairman and managing director Sabu M Jacob said five states have invited him to establish units in their respective states.

“I was forced to issue a press note after repeated harassment by various departments. As many as 11 teams had raided our premises. Five states have contacted me during the past two days inviting us to open units in those states. There were ministers and industries secretaries among the people who contacted me. But we are not discussing that possibility at this point of time,” Sabu told TNIE.

According to him 11 departments had searched the premises of Kitex in June but no notices on violations were served till June 30. Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijan has said that the searches were conducted following a High Court direction.

“A district committee member of the CPM had said on Wednesday that seven departments had served notices on violations to Kitex. But we got the first notice at 5.40 pm on Wednesday from the labour department.