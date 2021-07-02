STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IB pressured to arrest Nambi Narayanan: Probe officer

The arrest and questioning of Sasikumar and Chandrasekharan revealed further information strengthening and corroborating the statement of the Maldivian women.

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Nambi Narayanan

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a new twist to the 1994 ISRO espionage case, Siby Mathews, who headed the special investigation team that probed the case, has claimed that Intelligence Bureau officials pressured the probe team and senior police officials in Kerala to arrest scientist Nambi Narayanan and IPS officer Raman Srivastava, stating that the matter was related to the security of the nation.

In his anticipatory bail petition filed before the Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram on June 24, Siby Mathews said there were media reports stating that Srivastava had connections with Mariam Rasheeda — a Maldivian involved in the case — and she had met him on several occasions. 

Mathews is the fourth accused in the latest case registered by the CBI probing the conspiracy behind wrongful arrest, custodial torture and unjustified incarceration of Nambi Narayanan and others in connection with the ISRO espionage case. In the bail plea, Mathews said, “if there was any conspiracy or bad faith on the part of the petitioner, he would not have recommended that the investigation be transferred to another agency — CBI.”

The crime was registered following the arrest of Mariam Rasheeda for overstaying in the country and on the apprehension that she had some suspicious and undesirable connections with some scientists in ISRO. The Central Intelligence Wing (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing, which have been given powers of Superintendent of Police, passed on the information to the Special Branch of Kerala Police about the suspects and their suspicious activities which led to the registration of the case. 

In fact, the then Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner has made it clear in his report that the case was registered and Mariam Rasheeda was arrested based on the instructions of R B Sreekumar, then Deputy Director, Central Intelligence Wing. It was also stated that Mariam Rasheeda and Fousiya Hassan — another Maldivian — have connections with a senior scientist in ISRO, the petition stated.

The bail petition stated that on custodial questioning, Mariam Rasheeda revealed the involvement of Russian Space Agency Glavkosmos’ India  representative Chandrasekhar, former ISRO scientist Sasikumar and Fousiya Hassan.

“The arrest and questioning of Sasikumar and Chandrasekharan revealed further information strengthening and corroborating the statement of the Maldivian women. This further strengthened the involvement of Nambi Narayanan in the case and, by this time the IB officials were putting pressure on the probe team and senior police officials in the joint conferences to arrest Raman Srivastava and Nambi Narayanan, stating that the matter is related to the security of the nation and positions of such persons shall not be a hindrance for stern action against them,” stated the bail petition.

“When Fousiya was questioned, a spy network linking Columbo-Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram and Maldives was revealed,” submitted Mathews. “By this time, the arrest of Mariam Rasheeda and connected developments were taken up by media and political parties. It also became a political controversy centering the late K Karunakaran, the then Chief Minister of Kerala, where it was alleged that he was trying to protect Raman Srivastava as he was linked to the espionage network,” stated the bail petition.

The plea further stated that the disclosure statement of the accused persons revealed their connections with some high-profile businessmen who were enjoying close nexus with a few top  politicians in power.The bail petition is pending before the court.

‘Accused had links with high-profile people’

The plea further stated that the disclosure statement of the accused persons revealed their connections with some high-profile businessmen enjoying close nexus with a few top politicians

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nambi Narayanan ISRO espionage case Siby Mathews Intelligence Bureau
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp