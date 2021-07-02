ISRO espionage case: Nambi Narayanan not ready to spare probe officers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once again Nambi Narayanan, victim in the infamous ISRO spy case, has opened a case file to take revenge on cops in the ISRO spy case, as he challenged the bail petition of officials who falsely implicated him in the case. Curiously, Nambi had unconditionally withdrawn his petition against the state government when the state agreed to pay him Rs 1.3 crore as compensation.

Earlier in a written memo submitted before the Subordinate Judge’s Court, Thiruvananthapuram, Nambi Narayanan claimed that the compensation agreed to be paid to him by the defendants 1 to 5 (state government represented by chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, IGP Crime and Vanchiyoor Sub Inspector) is agreeable to him and hence he is withdrawing the suit seeking Rs 1 crore compensation unconditionally.

Defendants six to eleven in the case, including other police officers and Intelligence Bureau officials, had raised objection then against settling the case by the state government out of court without their consent. Now with Nambi impleading himself in the case raising objection in granting anticipatory bail to the accused officers, it is equal to reopening the case as the accused decided to go for a trial in the case inviting him to prove the charges levelled against them.

A senior advocate in the Kerala High Court said the suit unconditionally withdrawn was a compensation suit and technically Nambi is eligible to implead in the 1994 case. But it is the prerogative of the court to decide whether he would be heard in the case.