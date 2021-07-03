Drug trafficking case: Tamil Nadu Q-Branch nabs three Sri Lankans from Angamaly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Tamil Nadu Q-Branch in coordination with the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday nabbed three Sri Lankan nationals from Angamaly in connection with an international drug trafficking case.

The three were residing in a leased house adjacent to Auxilium college of education in Kidangoor near Angamaly.

While one individual was apprehended from Kidangoor, the two others were nabbed from Athani. All three have been shifted to ATS office in Nedumbassery.

It has been learned that the individual detained in Kidangoor was staying along with his family. Police said the trio were also involved in other crimes reported in Tamil Nadu. They were staying at Angamaly using fake ID cards.

The name of the two persons were Sharavanan and Kumar respectively while the third person's name is yet to be ascertained, police added.