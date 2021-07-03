STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC issues directives to make Kerala animal-friendly

The court also asked the state government to upgrade the facilities of veterinary hospitals and allied infrastructure. 

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to make the state animal friendly, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the government to explore the possibility of entrusting the district administrations with the power to inquire into complaints of infringement on animal rights and cruelty to animals. The court also asked the state government to upgrade the facilities of veterinary hospitals and allied infrastructure. 

“It is very important to infuse a culture within the state that satisfies the constitutional obligation to protect animals and improve the general attitude of the citizenry towards animals,” observed a bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. The bench issued the directive on a suo motu case initiated following the killing of a dog in Thiruvananthapuram.

The district administration could inquire into the complaints of residents that they were being prevented from keeping pets by residents’ associations.The court also directed the government to explore the possibility of promoting and holding animal adoption camps throughout the state at periodic intervals, at least three times a year, to encourage adoption of animals abandoned by their owners or are left to wander in the streets in search of food and shelter.

Care has to be taken to ensure that adoption during such camps is always in the best interests of the animal concerned.The court directed the state government to inform it of the steps taken by it to reconstitute and make the State Animal Welfare Board functional. The court also appointed senior advocate S Ramesh Babu and advocate T C Suresh Menon as the amici curiae in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala animal friendly animal cruelty Kerala High Court
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp