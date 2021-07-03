Kerala: 45-year-old stabbed to death by his father after suspected drunken brawl

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected drunken brawl, a 45-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly by his father at Udayamperoor, near Kochi, in the early hours of Saturday.

Santhosh Njattiyil of Udayamperoor has been identified as the deceased.

The incident came to light after Mani, 75, father of Santhosh, surrendered before the police.

Santhosh, a daily wage worker, used to consume alcohol daily and pick up fights with his age-old father at night. The two were living in their house after Santhosh's mother died a few years back, said the police.

Mani confessed that he stabbed Santhosh as he was unable to bear his physical assault, police added.

A team of Udayamperoor police has begun collection of evidence at the crime scene.