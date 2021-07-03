Kochi Airport unveils Rs 130 crore Operation Pravaah to mitigate potential floods

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has rolled out ‘Operation Pravaah’, a multifaceted infrastructure programme to integrate flood mitigation projects initiated by the airport with the Ernakulam district administration and various local self-governments on one platform.



S Suhas, managing director, CIAL, announced the programme while attending a review meeting held at Kochi Airport on Saturday. He visited the construction site and reviewed the progress of work along with CIAL engineers.



With Kochi having one of the busiest airports in the country that handles around 10 million flyers a year, the last two flood seasons in Kerala had badly hit the prospects of both the airport operator and the passenger community.

CIAL is spending around Rs 130 crore for comprehensive flood mitigation activities. The renovation work of the diversion canal, constructed for altering the course of the floodwater outside the southern side of the peripheral wall of the operational area had been divided into five reaches.

As the Covid outbreak has been dampening the progress of the completion of the projects, a special review meeting was convened as per the instruction of the Chief Minister. The decision to integrate the flood mitigation activities of CIAL with the ongoing projects initiated by the district administration and local self-governments was taken in the meeting chaired by Suhas.