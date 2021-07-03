Oppn will release actual Covid death toll if govt fails to do so: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Friday said the government had failed to comply with the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Covid deaths, Addressing reporters at the Calicut Press Club here, Satheesan said it is not the doctors who notify Covid deaths, but a panel seated in Thiruvananthapuram. He demanded that Malayali expats, who had died of Covid, should be included in the state’s Covid death toll.

“Several people who died of Covid are yet to be included in the state’s Covid death tally. Our health minister is now worried that these facts, which the government is trying to hide, will come out. The Opposition will come out with the exact number of Covid deaths if the government does not release the exact figures within a month,” he said.