When completed, SilverLine will be an obsolete transport option: Expert

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image of a semi-high speed train

By Express News Service

This letter is in response to the three-part series analysing the pros and cons of the SilverLine project published in TNIE. There are many more discrepancies in the project which need to be highlighted like the unrealistic schedule projected for land acquisition.

Since the land required for the project is around 6,000 acres -- 3,500 acres for the tracks and stations and another 2,500 acres for the proposed 10 smart cities and other commercial complexes nearby the proposed stations, it may take a minimum of two years for completing the land acquisition process. 

It took more than 48 months after land acquisition for completion of the 25km first stretch of Kochi Metro. Accordingly, it may take a minimum of eight to 10 years for construction of the 530-kilometre-long tracks. The fare proposed is Rs 2.75 per km and that is based on the estimated cost of Rs 63,940 crore, but NITI Aayog had already indicated that the actual cost will be Rs 1,26,000 crore.

Taking into consideration the increase in the project cost, period overrun and possible increase in foreign exchange rate, the fare cannot be limited to the projected Rs 2.75 per km. 

Even for Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed Rail, the projected fare is at Rs 4 per km. When the whole world is thinking of bullet trains running at 350kmph to 500kmph and Hyperloop with 1,000kmph speed and 250kmph speed for trains of Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed Rail, the SilverLine project with a maximum speed of 200kmph (average speed 132kmph), will be obsolete by the time it is completed in 2034.

MT Thomas, president, Mulakulam Residents’ Welfare Association (Mulakulam is an area which will be affected by land acquisition for the project)

