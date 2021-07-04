STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Arming them for self-defence

Amid rising violence against women & children, Preman and Krishna Priya are providing free training in kalaripayattu, reports Ajith Kannan

Published: 04th July 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two years ago, a middle-aged woman approached kalaripayattu trainer couple Preman Gurukkal and Krishna Priya seeking ‘marma’ treatment for fracture on her shoulders. When they enquired about the injury, the woman revealed that her life had turned a living hell with her husband, a drunkard, assaulting her repeatedly. She suffered the shoulder injury when the husband attacked her with a sharp stone publicly, while on a road. 

That incident spurred the couple, belonging to Chelappuram in Nadapuram, to think of training women and children in self-defence techniques. For free.“We believe that women should be physically and mentally fit to prevent any misadventure towards them. So we wanted to give basic lessons in kalaripayattu to all women and girls within our reach to equip them for self-protection,” says Preman, an award-winning kalaripayattu exponent.

They then launched a training programme in association with schools in the region. Before the coronavirus outbreak, they had trained 120 girls and around 20 women. Now, with schools closed, they are training people at their home.“The basic self-defence training includes how to release oneself from others hold, hitting weak spots and making the perpetrator senseless by touching certain pressure points on the body. Defend oneself first. That’s the way to escape from such situations,” Preman says.

While their normal one-hour training starts from 7am every day, now they conduct classes just two days a week. Considering the pandemic situation, a maximum 10 persons are allowed per batch. 
“Two such batches are being trained now,” Preman says. “Initially, we had charted a 16-day training programme - one hour each day - for schoolgirls. But the school-based programme was temporarily stopped because of the Covid spread,” says Priya.

The 39-year-old and his wife, 28, are keen to expand their mission to give martial arts training to women and girls given that crimes against them are on the rise.“To protect themselves and to resist injustice is every woman’s right. Learning kalaripayattu will definitely provide both mental and physical fitness to women. It will help them become bold and well-equipped to defend themselves,” Priya says.The couple has so far trained over 200 people free of cost.Narrating the incident which moved them, Priya recalls the woman’s story was shocking.“The 44-year-old had suffered a lot from her husband. She suffered the injury while attempting to save her child from one such attack. Basic lessons of kalari would surely help women facing such circumstances,” she says.

Preman took his first lessons in the traditional martial art at the age of 14 under Mukundan Gurukkal at Puramery while Priya was trained by Preman after their marriage nine years ago. Preman, who has trained at various kalaripayattu centres to gain expertise, was bestowed with the Folklore Award instituted by the Kerala State Cultural Department in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp