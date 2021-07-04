Filmmaker Antony Eastman passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Popular filmmaker and still photographer Antony Eastman, 75, passed away in Thrissur on Saturday. His debut as a director was through the movie Inaye Thedi (1981), which was also the launch pad of actor Silk Smitha. Renowned music director Johnson, who had given background scores for some noted films by then, also composed his first sound track for this film.

Antony also directed movies including Vayal (1981), Ambada Njane (1985), and Varnatheru (1999), in addition to penning stories for Rachana (1983), Ee Lokam Ivide Kure Manushyar (1985), Ivide Ee Theerathu (1985), Maanikyan (2005), and Climax (2013). Antony was the producer of the movie Parvathy Parinayam (1995) directed by P G Viswambharan.

Antony was born as the son of Muringathery Kuriakose and Martha at Chovanur in Thrissur. Antony moved to Kochi and opened Eastman Studio to work as a freelance photo journalist, and soon become popular as Antony Eastman. He is survived by wife Mary and children Ganji and Mini. The funeral will be held at Kaduppassery Church, Thumboor, on Sunday evening.